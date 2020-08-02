Former Warriors captain and defender William Mugeyi says he is now earning a living through running a football development academy in South Africa.

The 51-year old, who led the national team to the 2000 COSAFA Cup triumph, went into coaching after retiring from playing football at Bush Bucks in 2005.

He worked in the NFD and also had stints in the ABC Second League but has been taking a low profile in recent years.

Speaking to Kick-Off.com, Mugeyi said: “I’m based in East London. The place is so quiet, peaceful, not so violent. Life is so simple you know, everybody in East London.

“I’m running a development (academy). I named it after my name Mugeyi, where I have youngsters from 13 years up to 20. Ja, you know that’s what keeps me busy.

“I charge a small fee for development, and that’s where I earn my living. I’m self-employed. So at least I know it puts food on the table. As a man, you can’t just sit and fold your hands and wait for manna from heaven.”

