Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director Jessica Motaung says they are surprised by Barcelona’s new black and gold away kit design which is similar to their team’s commemorative 50th-anniversary jersey.

Both Chiefs and Barca are sponsored by Nike.

Amakhosi’s jersey was the first to be released, in early January, and the Soweto giants were the principal designers.

“Look, we were actually very instrumental in the design of our 50th-anniversary jersey,” Motaung told TimesLive website.

“The chairman [Kaizer Motaung] was very clear about the colours. Because if you remember the chairman had a black jersey with gold that he wore many years ago.

“They had the gold numbers and things like that. And that design was extremely club-inspired, and we were very specific. Some of the designs that we received were not quite there, and we were clear on the heritage and what we wanted.

“We were very clear about the importance and magnitude of it, and that it wasn’t a small milestone for us. And we loved what were arrived at, and I appreciate the work that Nike has done.”

Not only do you lack trophies, you also lack of originality 😪 pic.twitter.com/McaDgyqcQ6 — Coochie Getter (@GuiseppeSoprano) July 31, 2020

The clash with Barca’s new kit has also compounded the disappointment on the Chiefs’ side after a few replicas were printed by Nike when their special edition-shirt was released.

She added: “I was made aware of the new Barcelona design before it hit the market, and I have to be honest we were surprised.

“Also because of the major outcry for stock that we had [for the 50th jersey]. It should have been produced for a market that was very excited for a 50th jersey.

“And I understand that Nike does projections and they look at past things, but this was a significant milestone that we knew would catapult demand.

“And we were advised about the lack of material that we used for our jersey. So we were surprised when we saw the Barcelona jersey.

“I do know that certain designs will be used again. But the timing was also very soon.”

