The Premier Soccer League is still hoping to hold the 2020 season this year, but they are now considering to change the proposed dates for its commencement.

The campaign, initially set to start in April, was rescheduled to August or September but the government recently reintroduced strict lockdown regulations after the cases of coronavirus surged in the past month.

As it stands, clubs will require about two months to prepare for the new season, as players have spent the last four months inactive.

“The situation is becoming difficult for them (PSL). They had hoped by now clubs would have started training, but the lockdown extension has stopped the plans,” a close source told Soccer24.

“They don’t know when it will end. The only suggested solution so far is to change the proposed dates maybe to October. Cancelling it will be tricky because this involves several stakeholders.”

