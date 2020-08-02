Chelsea coach Frank Lampard says Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta will miss the Champions League – last-16 tie against Bayern Munich on 8 August.

The pair picked up hamstring injuries during their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Lampard said: “I don’t know the full extent of the injuries.

“But I know the hamstrings with Azpi and Christian – they have to be scanned and assessed over the next few days.

“They clearly won’t be fit for next week.”

Chelsea will visit Bayern hoping to overturn the 3-0 deficit from the first leg of the tie.

