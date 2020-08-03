Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has picked his four best-performing players plying their trade in Europe.

Most of the stars based there have been in action in the past month as football marked its return after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with the Herald, Logarusic says he has been impressed by Knowledge Musona who is on loan at KAS Eupen in Belgium, Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, Tinotenda Kadewere of Lyon and Turkey-based defender Teenage Hadebe.

“I am impressed with four players who are playing in Europe right now,” said the gaffer.

“Marvelous (Nakamba) played a key role in Aston Villa’s relegation fight, and they survived.

“Tino (Kadewere) has had a solid start to life at Olympique Lyon, doing what he has to do — scoring goals in the preparatory matches he has played.

“Our captain (Knowledge Musona) looks very much revitalised at his new club (Eupen in Belgium).

“Defender Teenage Hadebe’s Turkish club, Malatyaspor, has been relegated but no doubt he has been the leading light there and that some big clubs are already chasing for his signature can only be sweet news to our plans.

“I think these are the four key players who are doing well in Europe at the moment.”

The likes of Sheriff Tiraspol’s Alec Mudimu and Marshall Munetsi of Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 have also been in action, featuring in the Moldovan top-flight and a couple of pre-season friendlies respectively.

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa did not play in the just ended English Championship season after recovering from a long term injury, while Macauley Bonne was not that sharp despite hitting eleven goals in the same campaign.

