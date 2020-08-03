The Turkish Football Federation has announced that relegation from the country’s top-flight league has been lifted.

Yeni Malatyaspor, home to Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe, Hes Kablo Kayserispor and MKE Ankaragucu were relegated to the TFF First League, the second tier division on the last day of the season.

However, the federation’s chairman Nihat Ozdemir made the announcement that the three sides will not be relegated as the Super Lig will now have 21 teams next season, including the 3 promoted sides.

The chairman also explained that four teams will be relegated at the end of the 2020-21 season from Super Lig, meaning 17 will remain, plus the three promoted, to make it a 20-team division for the 2021/22 season.

