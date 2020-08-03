Percy Tau has returned to Belgium to start another loan spell in the Belgian top-flight league.

The Bafana Bafana forward will spend the next season playing for Anderlecht on loan from EPL club Brighton and Hove. He was with Club Brugge in the last term, and his stay ended at the end of June.

According to SuperSport website, Tau was spotted arriving at the Brussels airport on Monday morning following a delay to his trip due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht are expected to unveil him today.

Comments

comments