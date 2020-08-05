Zimbabwean referees are missing on the list of nominated African referees that will officiate at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The tournament will run from 22 November and ends on 18 December 2022.

FIFA released the list on Tuesday which contained 81 candidates from six confederations.

Africa will be represented by eight officials of which only one – Victor Gomes of South Africa – is from the COSAFA region. Other nominated referees are Ndala Ngambo (DRC), Redouane Jiyed (Morocco), Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal) and Sadok Selmi (Tunisia).

Ghead Grisha from Egypt, Bamlak Tessema from Ethiopia and Bakary Gassama from the Gambia were selected as Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

