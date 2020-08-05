Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says seven of his players could miss the Nedbank Cup semifinal against Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking on SuperSport.com, the gaffer said the likes of José Alí Meza, Anele Ngcongca, Keletso Makgalwa, Dennis Onyango and Ricardo Nascimento have all injuries and will not be available for selection this weekend.

Mauricio Affonso is not in the camp as coronavirus travel restrictions have seen him stuck in Uruguay.

He said: “We have [Jose] Ali Meza injured, the next two days will give us a chance to see if he is available. Anele [Ngcongca] is injured, and not training.

“We have other players that are also out, Keletso [Makgalwa] out, [Ricardo] Nascimento has got a niggling injury. Mauricio Affonso is also stuck in Uruguay, we are not able to get him.

“Thapelo [Morena] is also there, but we don’t want to risk him. He is training and kicking [the ball], but we don’t want to rush him back. We don’t want him to go out there and break down and then you regret all of the four or five months that he has been going through rehabilitation.

“Dennis [Onyango] has a niggling injury also.”

