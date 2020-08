Kaizer Chiefs fans learnt in shock that the club’s football manager Bobby Motaung had been suspended owing to a video in which he allegedly broke lockdown rules.

Here is footage of the incident:

Don Bobby Motaung having a good time😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/4ypX2yaBqI — Terry Mthembu⚪ (@Terrypedia) August 4, 2020

Comments

comments