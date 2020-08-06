Deputy Sports Minister Tino Machakaire has tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

The Wedza South Legislator announced that he has contracted the novel virus on his Facebook page.

“I hope you are well and healthy during these difficult times.

Unfortunately, the current news is not good, and our nation is in the midst of an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases. Infection rates are quite alarming and in the past week alone we’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths.

l have also tested positive for COVID-19 and I have since self isolated. In times of a pandemic, privacy concerns must be balanced with efforts to protect others. l have decided to be responsible and I am appealing to everyone l have been in contact with recently to go and get tested, self isolate and seek necessary help.

This is a painful journey, it separates you from your loved ones. Self isolation is not easy at all. The kids want to play with you but you cant entertain them.

I pray for everyone’s safety and well being. I do not wish this for anyone. For those who are already affected, lets continue to pray together and hope for a better tomorrow. Our health will soon be restored,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, as at 5 August 2020, according to the Ministry of Health and Childcare, Zimbabwe has 4339 confirmed cases, including 1264 recoveries and eighty four (84) deaths.

