Alexis Sanchez has signed a permanent deal with Inter after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer.

The Chile international spent the last campaign at the Serie A club on loan from Old Trafford and has now signed a three-year contract.

A club statement reads: ” FC Internazionale Milano announce that Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. The Chilean forward has signed a permanent contract with the Club until 30 June 2023.”

Meanwhile, reports are suggesting that Sanchez accepted a big drop in wages to make the move to Italy permanent. He was getting about £400,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

