A picture which emerged on social media today has had football fans concerned over the well-being of legendary coach Moses ‘Bambo’ Chunga.

The former Warriors captain is seen in the picture with the late Lands Minister Perrance Shiri, who succumbed to Covid-19.

The other person in the picture is Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association founding leader Eddie ‘Mboma’ Nyatanga, who has tested positive for the novel virus.

It’s still not clear when and where the picture was taken.

The country’s Covid-19 cases have spiked over the last few weeks, with government tightening lockdown screws to mitigate the spread of the deadly pandemic.

