Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal.

The Belgian’s departure is meant to make way for the new arrivals at Stamford Bridge. He returns to Selhurst Park following a successful loan spell at the back-end of the 2018/19 season, where he scored six goals in 13 appearances for the Eagles.

Batshuayi, who reclaims the Palace number 23 shirt, said: “I feel like I’m home now, so it’s good. But I need to do a good season here, to work a lot with my teammates and I want to do my best here.

“It’s not my first time here. I know the teammates, I know the gaffer, I know how the club works here. For me, it’s the best decision.

“I’m happy, the coach is happy, my teammates are happy. Let’s get to work.”

