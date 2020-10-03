Macauley Bonne is starting on the bench in his first selection at QPR.

The Zimbabwean striker joined the Championship side on Friday after signing a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee from Charlton Athletic.

He is starting on the bench against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship. Kick off is at 4 pm CAT.

Meanwhile, the selection marks the return of the player to the Championship after Charlton was relegated to League One last season.

