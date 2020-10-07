The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has have given the go-ahead for rugby players to resume training as the the authorities relax previously rubber-stamped Covid-19 regulations.

Owing to the novel pandemic, sport in the country has been suspended since March but non-contact sporting disciplines have been approved to resume.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union wrote to the SRC requesting for permission to resume training and a letter of approval in our hands reveals that green light has been given as long as statutory instrument 200 of 2000 set by the Sports ministry and the SRC is met.

The development will likely irk the local football fraternity, as efforts by ZIFA and the Premier Soccer League to obtain the same approval have hit a snag.

Questions will likely be raised as to why and how rugby can be given the green light to resume while football cannot, yet both are contact sports.

