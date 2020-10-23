CAF president Ahmad Ahmad has received backing from 46 of the continent’s 54 football associations to run for a second term in office.

The polls are set to happen at an Elective Extraordinary General Assembly on March 12, 2021, in Morocco.

According to BBC Africa, the latest development was confirmed in a joint statement signed by the heads of all Africa’s six regions.

“Today, we, Presidents of the six Councils of African Football Associations, supported by 46 presidents of our 54 member associations, call on President Ahmad to run for a second term in order to continue with his achievement.

“If he decides to do so, we will support him,” the statement read.

Ahmad who has struggled with controversy during his first term in office is likely to contend against Tunisian businessman and football administrator Tarek Bouchamaoui.

Bouchamaoui, a member of the executive committee of CAF, confirmed his candidacy for the presidency in a letter to the Tunisian Football Federation this month but is yet to submit a formal bid.

