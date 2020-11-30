National Under 20 side coach Tonderai Ndiraya has named his final squad for the for next month’s COSAFA tournament in South Africa.

The team was cleared to travel for the event last week after the Ministry of Sport over-ruled SRC‘s decision to bar the trip over some irregularities in ZIFA‘s application.

The selection has a couple of foreign-based players including Brendon Nyagurungo (Senegal), Sebastian Summerfield (England), Benard Matsikidze (South Africa) and Munashe Garan’anga (South Africa).

Speaking ahead of the trip, Ndiraya said: “Our target, obviously, is to reach the semi-finals.

“Ultimately, we want to win the top prize, hopefully, things will go in our favour, we will prepare well and execute our plans very well.

“Naturally, if a team is prepared well, then nothing will stop it from getting good results.

“South Africa have always been a difficult side for us, over the years, in all age groups, even at senior level.

“But we want to try our best this time around, it should be an exciting match, the opening match, we should give everyone some exciting moments.”

Zimbabwe is in Group A alongside hosts South Africa, Mozambique, and Lesotho.

Zimbabwe squad:

Goalkeepers: Tendai Chirara (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Matripples Muleya (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Defenders: Tinotenda Muringai (Dynamos), Kelvin Mangiza (FC Platinum), Munashe Garananga (Ubuntu, South Africa), Malvern Hativagoni, Munashe Katondo (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Midfielders: Sebastian Summerfield (Gateshead FC, England), Lexington Mujokoro (FMSA Umguza),Bernard Matsikidze (Highlands Park, South Africa), Brandon Nyagurungo (Caya Foot Academy, Senegal), Oscar Magejo (Academy Twenty 63), Takunda Mkunga, Bill Antonio (Prince Edward Academy), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Tendai Matindife (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Debbellar Mapuwa (Legends Academy), Tinotendaishe Benza (Herentals FC)

Strikers: Munashe Pini (Chicken Inn), Tapiwa Mandinyenya (Aces Youth Academy)

