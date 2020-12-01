ZIFA have approached FIFA as they seek help to overturn a ban on Secretary-General Joseph Mamutse by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

Mamutse was suspended from any football activities for allegedly flouting the Covid-19 health regulations in clearing the national teams’ foreign trips.

The commission also suspended their director-general, Prince Mupazviriho, over the matter.

In a letter to the world football body, as cited by the Herald, ZIFA feels Mamutse cannot be sanctioned by the SRC because of the FIFA clause that speaks against third party interference.

The letter said: “The Zimbabwe Football Association has learnt, through media reports, of the suspension of ZIFA General-Secretary, Mr Joseph Mamutse, by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

“We want to advise that, as of now, we have not received any official communication from the SRC. Once we get official communication, we will advise FIFA.

“If the media statements circulating are true, we are of the firm belief that this constitutes interference by a third party in the administration of football in Zimbabwe.

“We believe that our statutes and judicial bodies have necessary provisions and capacity to deal with any intransigence committed by the General-Secretary if any.

“As an Association, we are carrying all the necessary investigations to establish whether or not our General-Secretary acted outside provisions of football statutes or unlawfully.

“Once we establish any wrong doing on the part of General-Secretary, appropriate action will be taken and we will notify you.”

