Prince Dube will be out of action for six to eight weeks following an injury last week.

The striker is in South Africa for an operation after hurting his left hand’s ulnar muscle during Azam’s 0-1 loss to Young Africans in the Tanzanian Premier League last Wednesday.

Speaking to NewsDay, Dube, who will be operated on tomorrow, said the orthopaedic surgeon told him that he would be out of action for six to eight weeks.

“I’m undergoing surgery on Thursday (tomorrow),” he said. “I flew into South Africa on Sunday and the doctor has said I will be out of action for anything between six to eight weeks. I’m just hoping the operation will be successful. I will be fine.”

Dube will be treated by a specialist, Robert Nicholas, at the Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town. Azam have been using this hospital to treat their players since 2011.

