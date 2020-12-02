Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has ruled out the possibility of resigning from his role following his side’s shock defeat against Shakhtar Donestk on Tuesday in the Champions League.

The result saw Los Blancos slump to the third position on the Group B standings and will need to beat Borussia Monchengladbach in the final match of the pool to progress to the knockout stage.

“I am not going to resign, not at all,” said Zidane following the 2-0 loss.

“And we’re going to carry on. In the first half, we played well. It would have been a different game if we’d got the first goal.

“Their goal did us a lot of damage because we were playing well. We had two or three chances and hit the post. It didn’t want to go in.”

The defeat, meanwhile, has continued a poor run of results for Madrid, who have now lost five times in their last 11 matches across all competitions.

