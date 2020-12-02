National team coach Zdravko Logarusic says he is disappointed after the plans to hold a mini-league tournament have been scrapped off.

There is no official word from the PSL nor ZIFA but it is believed the competition is no longer happening due to lack of funds.

Logarusic, who wanted to use the mini league for Warriors’ Chan squad selection,is not happy and has bemoaned how this will affect the team.

An all locally-based Zimbabwe team is set to take part at the CHAN tournament in January and will play in the opening match against hosts Cameroon.

Speaking to the Herald, the gaffer said: “Of course, I am disappointed the mini-league is not taking place, we are missing competitive games, that’s for sure, but what we can do?

“We have to adapt to the situation, which is there right now, and that’s all.

“A player with competitive games, and a player without competitive games, is not the same, it’s very simple.

“We needed the mini-league but if league couldn’t go on we must adapt. Our players are better when they play competitive games.

“Competitive football is competitive game, friendly game is friendly game.”

The Warriors are expected to start the camp on Monday and will play a couple of friendly games before travelling to Cameroon.

