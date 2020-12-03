Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has named a 34-member provisional squad for the CHAN tournament to be held in Cameroon from Jan 16 – Feb 7, 2021.

The competition which was supposed to happen in April this year is reserved for only locally-based players.

The selected team will start reporting for duty on Sunday breaking the camp on 20 December for festive holidays. The preparations will resume on the 28th until when the team leaves for Cameroon.

All players have been drawn from the Premier Soccer League except for Pawell Govere who plays for Golden Eagles in the Division 1.

Zimbabwe is in Group A and will face the hosts, Cameroon, in the tournament opener before facing Burkina Faso and Mali in other group matches.

Here is the squad:

Goalkeepers:

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum).

Defenders:

Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Valentine Musarurwa (Harare City), Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum), Frank Makarati (Ngezi Platinum), Raphael Muduviwa (FC Platinum), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles – Division 1), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders).

Midfielders:

Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken Inn), Ralph Kawondera (FC Platinum), Trevor Mavunga (Triangle United), Phenias Bamusi (CAPS United), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum), Devon Chafa (Ngezi Platinum), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Silas Songani (FC Platinum), Collins Dhuwa (Triangle United), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn), Ishmael Wadi (CAPS United), Leeroy Mavhunga (CAPS United), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos).

Strikers:

Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum), Thomas Chideu (Harare City, William Manondo (Harare City.

