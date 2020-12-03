Zimbabwe begin their COSAFA U20 Men’s Championship this afternoon when they face Group A opponents, South Africa.

The two teams have met before in the tournament, with the last encounter, played in 2018, going to this year’s hosts’ way.

Speaking ahead of the match, coach Tonderai Ndiraya told the Herald: “This is a new game altogether, at a different level and, of course, which is going to be played under difficult times, so let’s see what happens tomorrow (today).

“We are going into the match, with a lot of confidence, and let’s see what happens.

“We didn’t prepare as well as we might have wanted but, look, we are always confident, we are motivated by the opponents.”

Only the top team from each of the three groups, and the best runners-up, will proceed to the semi-finals.

Kick-off is at 3:30 pm at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

