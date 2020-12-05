The Norman Mapeza, FC Platinum reunion has paid dividends after the Zimbabwean champions progressed to the next round of the CAF Champions League courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate victory over Mozambican side Costa do Sol.

Mapeza, who replaced sacked Dutchman Pieter de Jongh just before the first leg in Maputo, which Platinum won 2-1, followed it up with a 2-0 win in the return leg at the giant National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Kugona Kunenge Kudana dispatched their opponents thanks to Willian Stima’s well-placed free kick and Perfect Chikwende brilliant late solo effort.

Mapeza’s troops will now play either Nigeria’s Plateau United or Simba Sports Club of Tanzania in the first round of Africa’s premier club competition.

