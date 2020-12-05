The country’s football governing body ZIFA, is targeting March 2021 as the time for the resumption of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Owing to the novel Covid-19 pandemic, which brought the world to a standstill in March this year, the country’s leagues were placed on hold and have not resumed since.

After government relaxed Covid-19 regulations recently, the bio-bubble concept was proposed but to no avail as it appears an expensive option.

The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board is now aiming to have the country’s top flight roar into life in March 2021.

“Following the government’s approval for football to return after the COVID-19 break, the executive committee would like to know if you are prepared to start training on January 4 2021. The proposed date for commencement of the league programmes is first week of March in 2021,” reads a statement by the association’s spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.

Teams in the league have since started training.

