The country’s football governing body ZIFA, is targeting March 2021 as the time for the resumption of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.
Owing to the novel Covid-19 pandemic, which brought the world to a standstill in March this year, the country’s leagues were placed on hold and have not resumed since.
After government relaxed Covid-19 regulations recently, the bio-bubble concept was proposed but to no avail as it appears an expensive option.
The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board is now aiming to have the country’s top flight roar into life in March 2021.
“Following the government’s approval for football to return after the COVID-19 break, the executive committee would like to know if you are prepared to start training on January 4 2021. The proposed date for commencement of the league programmes is first week of March in 2021,” reads a statement by the association’s spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela.
Teams in the league have since started training.
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen