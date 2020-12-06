The battle for supremacy in Spain continued with match day 11 of Laliga and here is how things unfolded in the Spanish top-flight.

Early pacesetters Atletico Madrid beat Real Valladolid 2-0 at the Wandar Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone’s charges got the better of their opponents thanks to goals by Thomas Lemar and Marcus Llorente. As a result, Atletico now have a two-point lead at the summit of the table, ahead of second placed Real Sociedad.

Defending champions Real Madrid gave a lifeline to under-fire coach Zinedine Zidane with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sevilla at the Estadio Ramom Sanchez Pizjuan.

A 55th minute own goal by Sevilla goalkeeper Bono was all Los Blancos needed to return to winning ways after last week’s shocking 1-2 loss to Alaves and moved into third.

Barcelona’s woes under Ronald Koeman continue. The Catalan giants were shocked 1-2 by new boys Cadiz at the Ramon de Caranza.

Former Manchester City striker Alvaro Negredo pilled more misery on the Catalans with a second half winner. They (Barcelona) are now 9th on the table an astonishing 12 points behind leaders Atletico.

