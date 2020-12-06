Zimbabwe suffered a blow in their COSAFA U20 Championship campaign after losing 2-0 to Mozambique in the second Group A match played on Sunday.

The Young Warriors had managed a 2-2 draw in their opening encounter versus South Africa and looked set to build from that positive start.

However, they conceded two goals in the second half which handed them their first defeat at the tournament.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges now need a victory in their final game of the group against Lesotho to stand any chance of reaching the semi-finals. The team will now only qualify as a best-placed runner up.

Mozambique, on the other hand, are just a step away from booking their place as they sit on six points.

The top two teams in the whole competitition will qualify for Afcon U20 set for Mauritania next year.

