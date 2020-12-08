A proposal has been presented in the Argentina Senate to put Diego Maradona on the country’s 1,000-peso note.

The senator, Norma Durango of the Frente de Todos political party, who presented the project to Congress on Monday is suggesting to feature Maradona’s face on one side of the bill and a picture of one of his most famous goals on the other.

The late football legend became a national hero when he led La Albiceleste to the 1986 World Cup, scoring the most famous goals ever scored in the history of the game against England in the quarter-finals: the Hand of God and the Goal of the Century.

“The idea is not just to recognise our most important idol but also to think of the economic question,” said Durango. “We feel that when tourists come here they will want to take a ‘Maradona’ away with them.”

There are also plans to issue a commemorative set of postage stamps for the year 2021 with Maradona on them

