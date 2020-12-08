The goal of the day, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona’s wonder strike against Tunisia at AFCON 2017.

The Assassin cooly-controlled the ball in the box, beat two Tunisian defenders and blasted the ball home.

Relive the goal below;

https://twitter.com/caf_online/status/1336291308563025920?s=21

