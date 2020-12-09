Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United are now favourites to win the Europa League following their elimination from the Champions League on Tuesday.

United lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig to finish third in the group and dropped down to the second-tier competition.

Mourinho, who guided United to the Europa League trophy in 2017, told reporters ahead of Spurs’ Thursday’s home game against Antwerp that teams like the Red Devils don’t belong to the level of the Europa League.

“The teams that drop from the Champions League are strong and normally don’t belong to the level of the Europa League,” he said.

“United are one of the top teams. The group was very hard with Paris St Germain and Leipzig. We knew it was not going to be easy for any of them.”

Spurs are second in Group J with 10 points but can leapfrog Antwerp to top spot with a victory.

