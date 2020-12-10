Teenage Hadebe’s close pals at Yeni Malatyaspor are Moryke Fofana, Jody Lukoki and Youssouf Ndayishimiye.

The three players all come from Africa with Fofana born in Ivory Coast, Lukoki in DRC and Ndayishimiye in Burundi.

Speaking on the Football Player World program on Yeni Malatyaspor TV, the Ivorian explained their friendship was born out of similar backgrounds.

He said: “There is no such grouping in our team, everyone gets along very well, but the people I meet and spend more time with are Jody, Youssouf and Hadebe.

“We meet at meals, we are together all the time because my culture matches a little bit with theirs.”

Fofana says Hadebe is the funniest member of their squad as the Zimbabwean defender always try to find a way to make people laugh.

“The most joking and mischievous of the team is Hadebe. Having fun and laughing is in his character,” he added.

