Warriors defender Alec Mudimu is now in the United Kingdom following the cancellation of the Moldova Premier League due to Covid-19.

The versatile defender is on the ranks defending of Sheriff Tiraspol, who were also leading the race when authorities cancelled it due to an outbreak of the novel virus last week.

Mudimu has since returned to his home in Manchester, England.

Meanwhile, the Moldovan league has also been marred by a match fixing scandal in which five of the ten teams are reportedly involved.

“Five of the 10 football teams in the Moldovan league have been involved in match-fixing linked to organized crime this season and four arrests have been made, the Europol police agency said Tuesday.

A crime syndicate suspected of earning hundreds of thousands of dollars from bets on about 20 games has been dismantled in the operation, Europol said in a statement,” reports First Post.com.

