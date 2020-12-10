Zimbabwe gained just a point in 2020, according to the end-of-year world rankings released by FIFA on Thursday.

The Warriors started the year on 1180 points and their overall record of the year saw them missing in the Top 100 as they finished on number 108 in the world.

The position, however, is a small improvement from number 111 in 2019. They also went two places up to number 25 in Africa.

The national team played only two games in this year as the match schedule was interrupted by the suspension of football due to the coronavirus. It was supposed to play a least ten games in the Afcon and World Cup Qualifiers.

In the two games fulfilled, Zimbabwe secured a 2-2 draw plus a 3-1 loss in back-to-back encounters against Algeria in November.

Elsewhere, Belgium managed to claim the title of FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking Team of the Year for the third consecutive time while Senegal retained the top spot in Africa.

The Ranking’s ‘Mover of the Year’, meanwhile, is Hungary who earned 44 points in 2020.

World Top 10: 1. Belgium, 2. France, 3. Brazil, 4. England, 5. Portugal, 6. Spain, 7. Argentina, 8. Uruguay, 9. Mexico, 10. Italy.

Africa Top 10: 1. Senegal, 2. Tunisia, 3. Algeria, 4. Nigeria, 5. Morocco, 6. Egypt, 7. Cameroon, 8. Ghana, 9. Mali, 10. Burkina Faso.

