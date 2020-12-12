Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt believes Khama Billiat still has a lot to improve in his performances.

The Zimbabwean ended his goal drought with a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw against Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening. The strike was his first of the season.

Speaking on his overall performance, Hunt thinks Billiat hasn’t reached his best level yet.

“Any goal he scores is a great goal, so those ones count,” the coach said. “But there’s a lot to work on, on his overall performance, but he scored, got us the equaliser, so we move on and try and eradicate the mistakes we’ve made.”

The draw, meanwhile, saw the Soweto giants remain in 12th place in the league standings with six points, having only won one of their first six games of the season.

