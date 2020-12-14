Benni McCarthy has returned to the South African top-flight, a year after leaving the league.

The ex-Cape Town City gaffer has been confirmed as the new head coach of AmaZulu. He takes over from Ayanda Dlamini who stepped down last week.

The club confirmed his appointment at an unveiling event on Monday.

McCarthy is set to take charge of his first game at Usuthu against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

Other coaches who were linked to the job include former Highlanders and FC Platinum coach Pieter De Jongh, Eric Tinkler, Shaun Bartlett and Owen da Gama.

