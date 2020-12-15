Paul Pogba is unlikely to leave Manchester United in January, the player’s agent Mino Raiola admits.

The French midfielder was linked with an early exit last week after Raiola claimed that the star was not happy at Old Trafford and needs to change a team.

Pogba later dismissed the claim suggesting he has no intention of going anywhere soon, a move which has forced the agent to admit that his comment was over the top.

In an interview with Tuttosport at the Golden Boy Awards, as cited by Sky Sports, Raiola said: “When it comes to him in England they are sensitive, perhaps too sensitive.

“In January, the big players hardly move, then in the summer let’s see what happens.”

Pogba’s current contract expires in June 2022.

Comments

comments