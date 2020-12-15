Swansea youngster Tivonge Rushesha is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.

The 18-year old Zimbabwe-born damaged a cruciate ligament in training last week.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper confirmed the development saying: “Unfortunately Tivonge has picked up a bad knee injury in training.

“He’s a good young player who we like a lot and has been part of our first-team training all season.

“We’re gutted because he’s such a good lad, but we’ll make sure we look after him and I am sure he’ll look after himself.

“Unfortunately it’s a quite common but serious injury.

“But it’s one that players can recover from and I’m sure he will. He’s got such a good attitude. I’m sure he’ll be one of the ones who recover even stronger.”

Rushesha, a right back, was yet to play his first game in the senior team this season but featured on the bench.

