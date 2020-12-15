Swansea youngster Tivonge Rushesha is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury.
The 18-year old Zimbabwe-born damaged a cruciate ligament in training last week.
Swansea boss Steve Cooper confirmed the development saying: “Unfortunately Tivonge has picked up a bad knee injury in training.
“He’s a good young player who we like a lot and has been part of our first-team training all season.
“We’re gutted because he’s such a good lad, but we’ll make sure we look after him and I am sure he’ll look after himself.
“Unfortunately it’s a quite common but serious injury.
“But it’s one that players can recover from and I’m sure he will. He’s got such a good attitude. I’m sure he’ll be one of the ones who recover even stronger.”
Rushesha, a right back, was yet to play his first game in the senior team this season but featured on the bench.
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen