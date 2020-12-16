Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa’s contract with KV Oostende has been terminated with immediate effect after the goalkeeper planned a party during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Belgian top-flight club’s executive president Gauthier Ganaye said the 24-year-old’s behaviour was unacceptable.

“As a football club, we cannot tolerate such selfish and irresponsible behaviour,” he said, as quoted by BBC Africa.

“We are relieved that we have not had any Covid contamination so far and we are doing everything we can to keep it that way.

“That is why we always remind our players of their duties and they also assume their responsibility.

“KVO as a club is above the individual and given the seriousness of these facts, we therefore feel compelled to initiate the dismissal procedure against Fabrice Ondoa.”

Responding to the sacking, Ondoa who has been with Oostende since 2018, denied holding a party and blamed how the club handled the issue.

He posted on Social Media: “They are taking such a serious decision without even bothering to hear me. I just got a letter from their lawyer. It’s scandalous!”

“If they had bothered to invite me to explain, they would have understood that I have done nothing wrong. I have not organized anything at all and it sure wasn’t a lockdown party.”

