Goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani is among the three players that have been dropped from the Warriors’ CHAN squad in latest changes made by coach Zdravko Logarusic.

The Dynamos goalie was released together with teammate Juan Mutudza and CAPS United midfielder Ishmael Wadi.

The latest purges bring the total number of players that have been dropped since the camp started two weeks ago to fifteen.

The team now has 26 players in camp after Manica Diamonds’ Talent Chamboko was added to the squad.

Meanwhile, the Warriors continued with their preparations and played a practice match against FC Platinum on Friday.

Other friendly matches played in the past week were against top-flight teams like Dynamos, CAPS United, Black Rhinos, Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum.

