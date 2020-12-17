Fifa’s The Best awards ceremony will be held this evening as a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The original awards ceremony was supposed to happen in September before the organisers scheduled it to the new date.

National team captains and coaches, 200 journalists as well as an online ballot of fans took part in the voting for the winners.

How to watch the Awards Ceremony?

The ceremony is set to start at 20:00 CAT, and FIFA will broadcast the event live across its various media channels. This includes streams on the official FIFATV YouTube channel, the FIFA website, and the awards’ dedicated Facebook page.

Nominees:

Bayern Munich are dominating the nominations with Robert Lewandowski going head to head with Lionel Messi (current holder) and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Men’s Player of the Year.

Hans-Dieter Flick is up for the Best Coach award while Manuel Neuer has been listed in the goalkeepers’ category.

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women)

Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atlético de Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United FC)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Jürgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC)

FIFA Puskás Award:

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (URU) – Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão – Brazil] (25 August 2019)

– Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão – Brazil] (25 August 2019) Son Heung-min (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League – England] (7 December 2019)

– Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League – England] (7 December 2019) Luis Suárez (URU) – FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca [LaLiga] – Spain] (7 December 2019)

