The English FA has charged Edinson Cavani with misconduct over an Instagram post containing a Spanish phrase which can be interpreted as being offensive.
The 33-year-old Uruguay international made the comment in response to a message of congratulations for his heroics in the 3-2 win at Southampton on Sunday. He came off the bench to score a brace and assisted Bruno Fernandes for the other goal in the comeback victory at Southampton on Sunday.
He has until January 4 to respond to the charge.
A statement from the FA read: “Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3, in relation to a social media post on Thursday 29 November 2020.
“It is alleged that, contrary to FA Rule E3.1, a comment posted on the Manchester United FC player’s Instagram page was insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.
“It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an ‘Aggravated Breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.
“The striker has until Monday 4 January 2021 to provide a response to the charge.”
