The Warriors duo of midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and striker Tino Kadewere will work hand-in-glove to honor football legend Ali ‘Baba’ Dube with a life time achievement award tomorrow.

Through their respective foundations, the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation and Kadewere Foundation, the two stars, who turn out for English and French sides Aston Villa and Olympic Lyon respective, will honor the Bulawayo-based legend in the celebration of his 73rd birthday.

The two foundations will honor the former Bosso coach with an lifetime achievement award at a function to be held at Archers Club in the City of Kings.

“We take pride in honouring a life long giant in football grassroots and developmental circles.A man who has devoted all his life to see others prosper.A man who is unrelenting when it comes to talent identification and nurturing.A living hero.A living Legend.#respect,” reads a post on the Kadewere Foundation Twitter handle.

