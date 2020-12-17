Prince Dube has started light training after undergoing a successful operation on his hand in South Africa early this month.

The Azam striker hurt his left hand’s ulnar muscle during his side’s 1-0 defeat by Young Africans in the Tanzanian Premier League in late November.

Speaking to the Chronicle, the 23-year old said he expects to return to full fitness around mid-January.

“I’m feeling much better now after successful surgery,” said Dube. “I returned here in Tanzania last week and have since started doing some light gym workouts concentrating on the lower part of my body.

“I’m set to bounce back to full action in mid-January and it’s really sad that I picked up an injury at a time I had proved to be doing well for my new club.”

Comments

comments