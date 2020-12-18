Arsenal players are reportedly angry at Mikel Arteta’s preferential treatment towards some players.

According to The Athletic, the growing discontent in the Gunners’ dressing room followed after Willian was permitted to start the game against Leeds United last month just days after taking an unauthorised trip to Dubai.

This left some members of the squad feeling that certain players would have been punished or left out of the starting line-up if they did something similar.

The players are also reportedly unhappy after David Luiz reacted angrily for being left out for the Manchester United game earlier this season as an injury precaution even though he felt fully fit.

These divisions, coupled with poor results, have now left Arteta under-pressure. The team is currently sitting in the 15th place with fourteen points from 13 games.

