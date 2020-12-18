Kaizer Chiefs’s quest for a improved performance in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership has been boosted by the imminent return to action, of star striker Samir Nurkovic.

The Soweto giants have struggled in the absence of the 28-year-old Serbian gunslinger, whose 14 goals last season propelled them to a serious title charge which only collapsed on the final day.

In his absence, Gavin Hunt’s men have scored only six goals in the league, and are languishing sitting just a place above the relegation places.

Nurkovic has resumed full training after recovering from the groin surgery he underwent in September and will most likely be part of the squad to face Bloemfontein Celtic tomorrow.

