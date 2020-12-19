Elvis Chipezeze has broken his silence after he was dropped to a second-choice goalkeeper at Baroka following the re-signing of Oscarine Masuluke this season.

The Zimbabwean, who is the captain of the South African top-flight side, has played in just three games this term, missing the last four matches as he sat out on the bench.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Chipezeze, 30, said he does not have a problem with Masuluke starting in the first XI ahead of him and respects the coach’s decision to drop him.

“It’s the decision of the coach, and as a player, you have to respect it,” the keeper said.

“We are a team here at Baroka, and we support whoever is playing because it’s about teamwork. I work together with Oscarine, and we support each other. At the end of the day, we want what is best for the team.”

Matsimela Thoka, who was appointed the head coach of Baroka last month after the dismissal of Dylan Kerr, was quoted in the media some time ago explaining Chipezeze’s situation.

He said: “No one is guaranteed a starting position, everyone must work for his position. Overall I don’t have doubts about those two keepers.”

