Brazil soccer great Pele has congratulated Lionel Messi for equalling his goal-scoring record for a single club.

The Argentine forward netted his 643rd goal for Barcelona in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Valencia. He achieved the milestone in 748 matches while Pele managed the tally in 665 competitive games for Santos.

“When your heart overflows with love, it is difficult to change your path. Like you, I know what it’s like to love wearing the same shirt every day,” the Brazilian legend said on Instagram.

“Like you, I know that there is nothing better than the place we feel at home. Congratulations on your historic record, Lionel. But above all, congratulations on your beautiful career at Barcelona.

“Stories like ours, of loving the same club for so long, unfortunately, will be increasingly rare in football. I admire you very much.”

