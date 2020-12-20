The Zimbabwe Football Association has revealed that coach Zdravko Logarusic will announce the Warriors’ final 23-man squad for CHAN finals on December 30.

Thirty-four players are currently in the camp after several changes to the team which saw nine stars dropped from the initial selection announced early this month.

The tournament, which is reserved for locally-based players, will start on January 16 and runs until February 7, 2021. Zimbabwe are in Group A and will play hosts Cameroon in the opening match at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé.

The Warriors follow up with a tie against Burkina Faso at the same venue three days later and round-up their group stage campaign versus Mali at Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Meanwhile, the squad will break the camp on Monday for festive holidays before resuming the preparations on December 28.

Comments

comments