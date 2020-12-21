Another weekend of football action across the globe has flown by; here is how Zimbabwean players abroad fared for their respective clubs.
Tino Kadewere, remember the name!
The lanky striker scored his 6th goal of the season in the French Ligue 1 when Olympique Lyon got the better of Nice 4-1.
He also assisted Karl Toko Ekambi for Les Gones’ third on the night.
Teenage Hadebe started and played the entire game for Yeni Malatyaspor in the 2-0 win over Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig.
Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute in Aston Villa’s 3-0 win over West Bromic Albion in the English Premier League.
David Moyo started for Hamilton in their 2-0 win away at Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.
Adam Chicksen started for Notts County in their 3-0 win over Morpeth Town in the FA Cup third round.
